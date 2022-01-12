Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

JD.com Launches 'Ochama' In The Netherlands

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

JD.com has announced the,opening of two 'robotic stores' under the new brand name 'Ochama in the Netherlands, with more locations to follow in the near future.

The store model introduces a shopping format merging online ordering and a pick-up shop, as well as a home delivery service.

Ochama Store Concept

The first two Ochama pick-up shops are located in Leiden and Rotterdam, with two more to open in Amsterdam (Diemen) and Utrecht.

It is the first time that JD.com has opened a physical retail store in Europe. The name Ochama combines the terms 'omni-channel' and 'amazing'.

“With rich experience in retail and cutting-edge logistics technologies that the company has accumulated over the years, we aspire to create an unprecedented shopping format for customers in Europe with better price and service,” said Pass Lei, general manager of Ochama, JD Worldwide.

By scanning the app’s QR code at the check-out, shoppers can watch as their orders are carried to them by the conveyor belt, as part of a cashierless and hassle-free shopping experience.

In addition, shoppers can visit the pick-up shop’s showroom to experience Ochama’s product assortments, or they can also choose a next-day home delivery service.

The Netherlands

Data from the World Bank shows that as of 2020, 92% of the population in the Netherlands live in cities with a polycentric urban structure, which has led Ochama’s decision to open shops across four cities.

“Dutch people are passionate for innovation and a green environment, and ochama’s shopping format is designed to contribute to both aspects,” said Ochama’s chief operations officer Mark den Butter.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Sainsbury's Third-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
2
Private Label

Aldi UK Sees Christmas Sales Boosted By Premium Products
3
Retail

Kaufland Parent Schwarz Group Publishes Progress Report
4
Retail

Carrefour Unveils New Partner For Branded Gift Card Programme
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com