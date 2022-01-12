JD.com Launches 'Ochama' In The Netherlands

JD.com has announced the,opening of two 'robotic stores' under the new brand name 'Ochama in the Netherlands, with more locations to follow in the near future.

The store model introduces a shopping format merging online ordering and a pick-up shop, as well as a home delivery service.

Ochama Store Concept

The first two Ochama pick-up shops are located in Leiden and Rotterdam, with two more to open in Amsterdam (Diemen) and Utrecht.

It is the first time that JD.com has opened a physical retail store in Europe. The name Ochama combines the terms 'omni-channel' and 'amazing'.

“With rich experience in retail and cutting-edge logistics technologies that the company has accumulated over the years, we aspire to create an unprecedented shopping format for customers in Europe with better price and service,” said Pass Lei, general manager of Ochama, JD Worldwide.

By scanning the app’s QR code at the check-out, shoppers can watch as their orders are carried to them by the conveyor belt, as part of a cashierless and hassle-free shopping experience.

In addition, shoppers can visit the pick-up shop’s showroom to experience Ochama’s product assortments, or they can also choose a next-day home delivery service.

The Netherlands

Data from the World Bank shows that as of 2020, 92% of the population in the Netherlands live in cities with a polycentric urban structure, which has led Ochama’s decision to open shops across four cities.

“Dutch people are passionate for innovation and a green environment, and ochama’s shopping format is designed to contribute to both aspects,” said Ochama’s chief operations officer Mark den Butter.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.