JDE Peet’s CFO Steps Down; Names New Marketing Chief

Coffee and tea company JDE Peet’s has announced that its chief financial officer Scott Gray has decided to leave the company.

JDE Peet’s stated that it has appointed a new finance chief, who will join the company in the second quarter of 2025.

The company will reveal further details about the incoming CFO in late February when it publishes its full-year results.

Gray will work closely with chief executive Rafael Oliveira and the incoming CFO to ensure a smooth leadership transition, the company added.

Gray commented, “Resigning was a very difficult decision for me. I am deeply committed to JDE Peet’s and have truly enjoyed leading such a talented team. My wife and I have decided to relocate to the US where our children will soon be starting their higher education.

“JDE Peet’s is a unique company operating with fantastic people in a great sector. The company is set up for future success and I thank my team and colleagues for the unforgettable journey.”

Gray is an experienced professional who played a pivotal role in JDE Peet’s’ transition from a private to a public company in 2020.

During his tenure, he leads critical initiatives in risk management, financial reporting, and capital structure optimisation.

He also guided the organisation through unprecedented coffee inflation and macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in recent years.

As well as leading the company’s finance and IT functions, Gray assumed the role of interim CEO before the appointment of Rafael Oliveira as CEO in November 2024.

Oliveira stated, “On behalf of the board and the executive committee, I thank Scott for his leadership and commitment to JDE Peet’s. His focus on excellence has shaped a lasting legacy, leaving behind a company with a robust financial foundation, strong performance and a talented team.

As interim CEO, Scott provided critical leadership continuity. We are grateful for his leadership, partnership and collaboration and his commitment to a solid handover. We wish Scott all the very best for the future.”

Chief Marketing Officer

Elsewhere, the company has appointed Ricard Barri Valentines as its next chief marketing officer (CMO) and member of the executive committee, reporting to Rafael Oliveira.

Ricard, currently global category director of instant and liquid coffee, has an impressive record of transforming brands, driving sustainable growth, and fostering high-performing teams.

He succeeds Fiona Hughes, who has agreed to take on the role of general manager in Australia.

Oliveira added, “I welcome Ricard to the executive committee and thank Fiona for her outstanding leadership in introducing a marketing philosophy to the company and bringing life to our portfolio of brands.”