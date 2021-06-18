ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Jerónimo Martins, University of Aveiro Team Up For IDD Inclusion Course

Published on Jun 18 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: Jerónimo Martins Group / University of Aveiro / Incluir / intellectual and developmental disabilities

Jerónimo Martins, University of Aveiro Team Up For IDD Inclusion Course

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins Group and the University of Aveiro have agreed to implement an 'Individual Multidisciplinary Studies Programme'.

The degree course focuses on the full inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) in academia and the job market.

Individual Multidisciplinary Studies Programme

The degree opens in October 2021 and includes both an educational and professional component and on-the-job training.

Through the two-year programme, students with IDDs who would not have access to higher education after completing compulsory education will be given the opportunity to attend the course taught at the University of Aveiro in Portugal.

Two internships at the Jerónimo Martins Group in a real working environment at the end of each year cover the practical learning on the course.

During the educational component of the course, students will study side-by-side with their university peers in 'regular' classes.

Students will keep in contact with a coordinator-tutor and have access to the services and assistance provided by the university.

Over and above the internships, the Jerónimo Martins will support the project by financing the coordinator-tutor and the student's tuition fees, collaborating for the application and selection process, and follow-up and monitoring.

Jerónimo Martins' 'Incluir' Programme

Since 2015, the retailer has implemented its Incluir (Include) programme, which is aimed at giving disadvantaged people access to the job market.

Speaking on the project, Pedro Soares dos Santos, chairman and CEO, Jerónimo Martins Group, said, "Businesses are increasingly called upon to be accountable to society by making a positive contribution and being part of the solution, particularly with regard to the challenge of including those who are more vulnerable in the job market and working life."

Paulo Jorge Ferreira, Dean of the University of Aveiro, thanked their partners, stating that the project helps the university to "ensure access to employment, personal development and professional integration," for its students.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

UK Retail Sales Dip As Consumers Spend More In Dining Out Fri, 18 Jun 2021

UK Retail Sales Dip As Consumers Spend More In Dining Out
Conad Cooperatives Report Above-Market Sales Growth In 2020 Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Conad Cooperatives Report Above-Market Sales Growth In 2020
Lenta To Acquire Regional Retail Chain Semya Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Lenta To Acquire Regional Retail Chain Semya
Tesco Reports Slowdown In UK Sales Growth In Q1 Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Tesco Reports Slowdown In UK Sales Growth In Q1
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN