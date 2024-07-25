52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Jerónimo Martins' Second-Quarter Profit Falls 28% On Lower Margins

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Jerónimo Martins' Second-Quarter Profit Falls 28% On Lower Margins

Portuguese retailer Jerónimo Martins posted a larger-than-expected 28% drop in second-quarter net profit, as a decline in margins from food price deflation offset higher sales at Polish market leader Biedronka.

The company said in a statement that its consolidated net profit fell to €156 million ($169 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected, on average, a profit of €167.6 million.

Chief executive Pedro Soares dos Santos said "2024 has been marked, after an inflationary cycle, by the harsh effects resulting from a sharp correction in food prices and a significant cost increase" and that he expected this to continue in the second half of the year.

"In this context of uncertainty...we will stick to our priorities: ...grow sales in volume, as pivotal for preserving our competitiveness, increasing our customer bases, and expanding market shares," he said in a statement.

Divisional Performance

Consolidated sales rose 6.8% to around €8.2 billion in the quarter fuelled by a 5.7% increase at the Polish market leader Biedronka, where sales reached around €5.8 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Biedronka's like-for-like sales in Polish zlotys fell by 4.6% in the quarter after rising 4.6% in the previous three months.

At home, sales at the Pingo Doce supermarket chain rose 3.7% to €1.2 billion, while in Colombia its Ara stores booked €721 million in sales, up 22% from a year earlier.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 4.8% to €532 million, below the average of €557.5 million expected by analysts.

The company's EBITDA margin – a key measure of profitability – slipped to 6.4% at the end of June from 6.9% a year earlier.

The margin at Biedronka fell to 7.6% from 8.5% a year ago.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Les Mousquetaires The Fastest-Growing Retailer In France In June
Les Mousquetaires The Fastest-Growing Retailer In France In June
2
Retail

Sun, Football And Promotions Fuel UK Grocery Spending, Says NIQ
Sun, Football And Promotions Fuel UK Grocery Spending, Says NIQ
3
Retail

Aldi UK To Create 1,000 New Store Roles Before 2025
Aldi UK To Create 1,000 New Store Roles Before 2025
4
Retail

Carrefour Looks To Second Half With Confidence As France, Brazil Lift H1 Profit
Carrefour Looks To Second Half With Confidence As France, Brazil Lift H1 Profit
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com