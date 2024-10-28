John Lewis Recruits For 12,500 Temporary Seasonal Roles

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is recruiting people for 12,500 temporary roles across the UK – 4,100 more jobs, compared to last year – ahead of seasonal shopping milestones.

The roles, comprising those in Waitrose and John Lewis shops, as well as in JLP’s distribution network, will provide support during the partnership’s ‘golden quarter’ – with the build-up to Black Friday and Christmas, as well as January’s John Lewis Winter Sale, marking its biggest trading period of the year.

Seasonal Roles

Waitrose will start recruiting people for 7,700 seasonal roles – including supermarket assistants, night shift workers, and customer delivery drivers – across more than 300 shops in the coming weeks.

Recruitment for 2,000 temporary roles in its 34 John Lewis stores is already under way, and such has been the level of interest that only a small number of vacancies remain, according to the retail chain.

In addition, the partnership is now recruiting people for 2,800 roles in its supply chain – including warehouse workers and drivers to support the expected increase in Waitrose.com and JohnLewis.com orders – through the recruitment agencies with which it works.

Processes And Technology

Successful candidates will receive a competitive salary, training, and potential development opportunities, as well as flexible and blended working arrangements.

JLP noted that it has made significant investment in its processes and technology, to ensure that more staff members are there for customers when they need them.

The group estimates that headsets alone have freed up around 500k partner hours across John Lewis stores this year.

On-Demand Groceries

On-demand groceries and the return of the ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ John Lewis brand promise are expected to play a key role in customers’ shopping this year, in what is always a highly anticipated season for the two channels.

Average weekly sales through partnerships including Deliveroo, Uber and Just Eat are already up 140% on last year, while Never Knowingly Undersold has already generated an average of 91,000 extra visits to JohnLewis.com a day since last month’s launch.

Charlotte Lock, customer director at the John Lewis Partnership, said, “Whether making sure you’re choosing the right headphones or wanting inspirational food ideas for entertaining, we know customers value the independent, trusted advice they get from our partners and that friendly, personal touch.”