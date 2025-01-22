JP Morgan Named Top Financial Adviser For Retail M&A

GlobalData has named the top financial advisers for mergers and acquisitions in the retail sector during 2024, with JP Morgan and Performance Brokerage Services coming out on top.

According to GlobalData’s Deals Database, JP Morgan took the top spot by advising on $9.2 billion (€8.83 billion) worth of deals last year, overseeing eight retail M&A deals in total. This is an increase of 114.3% on the previous year, when the firm advised on five deals valued at $4.3 billion (€4.13 billion).

Best Of The Rest

Other financial advisers that ranked highly in terms of value included Morgan Stanley, which advised on deals worth $6.7 billion (€6.43 billion), Solomon Partners, which oversaw deals worth $6.5 billion (€6.24 billion), and Bank of America, which advised on deals worth $6.2 billion (€5.95 billion).

In fifth, Centerview Partners advised on deals worth $5.5 billion (€5.28 billion).

In volume terms, Performance Brokerage Services led the way, advising on a total of 14 M&A deals in the retail sector, followed by PwC (13), Houlihan Lokey (13), Rothschild & Co (12), and Bank of America (11).

'More Than Doubled'

“The total value of deals advised by JP Morgan more than doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year," commented Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData. "It went ahead occupying the fifth position by value in 2023 to top the chart by this metric in 2024. Apart from leading by value, JP Morgan also occupied the ninth position by volume.

“Meanwhile, there was also an improvement in the total number of deals advised by Performance Brokerage Services, and its ranking by volume improved from the fourth position in 2023 to the top position in 2024.”