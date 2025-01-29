Jumbo CEO Ton Van Veen Steps Down

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced that its chief executive officer Ton van Veen has decided to step down.

He will leave the company within a few months and a new top boss will be appointed later this year, the company said in a statement.

“Leaving Jumbo was definitely not an easy decision for me to make, because, after more than twenty years of intensive ties with Jumbo, I have a big 'yellow heart'. I have therefore discussed it extensively with the Supervisory Board (RvC) and Jumbo owners, the Van Eerd family,” van Veen commented.

The retail group has informed the company's leadership team, the Central Works Council, and the Entrepreneurial Board (OVJ) of Jumbo of this development.

Ton van Veen

In his capacity as the chief executive, van Veen laid a 'solid foundation' for the renewed growth of the company.

He stepped in as the CEO of Jumbo in 2023, following the stepping down of former CEO Frits van Eerd.

He is also the first non-family member to lead the retail chain.

van Veen noted that he returned to the company after stepping down as its CFO in 2022 with the "aim of guiding the company through a very challenging time."

"Since then, I have worked hard, together with my management team and all other colleagues and affiliated entrepreneurs, to restore confidence and strengthen the foundation, which now provides a good foundation for further growth," he added.

"This feels like a logical moment to pass on the baton. I do so with a sense of pride in what has been achieved and with confidence in the future of this wonderful family business. I am very grateful to the Van Eerd family that I was able to embark on this adventure with them in 2004. I will remain in the coming period to ensure a smooth transfer.”