Jumbo Extends Online Delivery Subscription Across The Netherlands

Dutch retailer Jumbo is set to roll-out its online grocery delivery subscription Jumbo Bezorgeloos across the entire country in the coming weeks.

The retailer is celebrating the expansion of the service with a promotion for new subscribers, with customers who take out a three-month delivery subscription during the promotional period from 7 July to 21 August receiving one month for free.

Jumbo Bezorgeloos

The national roll-out of Jumbo Bezorgeloos was preceded by a targeted pilot, the company noted.

Some customers were recently given the opportunity to take out a delivery subscription and share their experiences with the retailer.

These customers were reportedly pleased with the convenience of 'Bezorgeloos' and the savings on delivery costs that they achieved, according to the retailer.

The service will now be available to all Jumbo online customers.

Shopping Habits

Commenting on the subscription, the operations director at Jumbo Cees van Vliet said, "We notice that ordering groceries online is an integral part of their shopping habits for more and more Jumbo customers. For example, they opt for home delivery of the weekly groceries and also visit our stores for additional fresh products and other extra products.

"We believe it is important to offer our customers the best message, both online and in stores, by means of a wide range, the best service and cheaper euros. We want our customers to experience every day that they are number one at Jumbo, especially when it comes to convenience and advantage. Jumbo Bezorgeloos fits perfectly into that picture."

