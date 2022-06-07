Jumbo Joins Employer's Association E-Commerce Netherlands

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced it has joined employers' association E-commerce Netherlands for its online activities.

As a result, new Jumbo Online employees who will start working for the group from 20 June 2022 onwards will come under the collective labour agreement for E-commerce Netherlands.

This collective labour agreement has been concluded with the De Unie union.

Jumbo E-Commerce Activities

The retailer announced at the beginning of this year that it was 'looking with interest' at the activities of the new employers' association. After conducting extensive research, the retailer decided to develop a connection with E-commerce Netherlands, it said.

The advisory process with the Central Works Council has also been completed.

The VGL collective labor agreement continues to apply to all current employees in permanent employment and on a temporary basis.

Jumbo currently operates sixteen home delivery locations across the Netherlands as part of its e-commerce activities.

Growth Agenda

Jumbo recently announced a long-term growth plan, which included greater emphasis on expanding its presence across different channels and investments in digitalisation.

This includes the expansion of its strategic partnership with rapid delivery provider Gorillas, first announced in January of this year. The retailer recently expanded its partnership to customers in Haarlem, Leiden, Enschede, Utrecht, Arnhem, Nijmegen, Eindhoven, and Leeuwarden.

