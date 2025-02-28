Jumbo Names Tom Heidman As Interim Chief Executive

Dutch retailer Jumbo has named Tom Heidman as interim chief executive officer, effective 1 March 2025.

He succeeds outgoing chief executive Ton van Veen, who has stepped down from the top job and is to leave the company on 1 April.

Heidman and van Veen will work together in March to ensure a smooth transition.

The two have previously collaborated professionally during the acquisition of Super de Boer and the establishment of the purchasing organisation, Bijeen.

Heidman was also the chief executive of Dutch supermarket chain C1000 during its acquisition by Jumbo in 2011.

Heidman is an experienced professional in the food retail business, having previously held multiple management positions at Albert Heijn, Gall & Gall and Retail Network.

He has also served as a commissioner at Vion, Vermaat, Euroma, and Remia.

Commenting on the appointment, Colette Cloosterman-Van Eerd, chair of the supervisory board and co-owner of Jumbo, stated, “With his personality, qualities and extensive experience, including knowledge of the Jumbo formula, we see Tom as the ideal candidate to temporarily fill the role of CEO.

“We would like to enter this new phase with him and build on the solid foundation that is currently in place.”

Heidman will take over the management of the company until a new CEO has been appointed, the retailer noted.

The retail group reported a turnover of €10.72 billion in its financial year 2024, down 2.7% compared to 2023.

Out of this total, Jumbo supermarkets generated €10.64 billion - a decline of 2.3% compared to 2023, driven mainly by the cessation of tobacco sales as of 1 July 2024.