Jumbo Relaunches Jumbo Foodmarkt Concept In The Netherlands

Jumbo Supermarkten has unveiled a renovated and expanded Jumbo Foodmarkt in Breda, the Netherlands.

Featuring fresh food concepts like the 'Green Grill' and 'Chefs & Slagers' (butchers and chefs), unseen before in the Netherlands, the store offers a wide selection of local and international products, the company noted.

The company aims to enhance the customer experience through improved quality, innovation, and taste, transforming the location into a "food walhalla."

"The food experience we offer in this Jumbo Food Market is not only a testing ground for customers but also for ourselves. And it is of great importance for the further development and innovation of our supermarket formula," stated Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo.

Innovation, Customer Satisfaction

Sales director at Jumbo, Anrico Maat, added that the revamped Breda Foodmarkt showcases the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The store combines an extensive fresh food selection and competitive pricing. The success of new concepts like the 'Green Grill', promoting vegetable consumption, and 'Chefs & Slagers,' offering chef-prepared meats, will determine their expansion to other Jumbo locations in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Vegetables prepared on the Green Grill are immediately used to make soups, sauces, or full-fledged vegetable dishes. The butcher's shop, now known as Chefs & Slagers, offers products prepared on-site by chefs, such as various burgers and meatballs with special recipes. Both concepts are unique to the Dutch market.

New features include a kiosk with rotating seasonal items, expanded fresh food sections featuring prepared snacks, roasted nuts, and various breads, a redesigned produce section emphasising meal kits and flavourful ingredients, and an expanded selection of healthy Asian options like bowls and salads.

Improved checkout speeds, a dedicated space for enjoying purchases, and a wider variety of local and international products complete the upgrade.

Customer Preferences

Jumbo Foodmarkt also features the new 'Jumbo's' brand, offering a wide variety of quality, affordable, and tasty products developed based on customer preferences.

Simultaneously, Jumbo is launching a new 'Flavourings' line, comprising 45 innovative products (herb mixes, oils, butters, misos, etc.) designed to easily enhance the taste of vegetables.

These 'Flavour Makers' are currently available at the Breda location and will roll out to all Jumbo stores nationwide over the next weeks.

Following the opening of the first Jumbo Foodmarkt in Breda, eleven more have opened in the Netherlands, with recent additions including a location in Scheveningen and the first in Belgium.