Jumbo Rolls Out 'Oxygen' Trucks for Deliveries In Amsterdam

Dutch retailer Jumbo has introduced a fleet of 'Oxygen' zero-emission electric trucks for deliveries to Jumbo stores in Amsterdam.

The trucks were developed by Renault Trucks in collaboration with Jumbo and SVZ, and started operating on the city's streets last Wednesday.

“Improving air quality is of vital importance," commented Melanie van der Horst, alderman for traffic, transport, air quality and public spaces of the municipality of Amsterdam. "Every year, bad air causes several hundred children in Amsterdam to develop asthma.

"The emission-free zones in the city are therefore very important ,and I am happy with entrepreneurs who are already taking an extra step and showing what is possible. The fact that the Oxygen truck also pays extra attention to road safety is very important in our increasingly busy city."

Safety Features

The truck’s design incorporates several safety features aimed at protecting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include a low-entry cabin, a large windscreen for enhanced visibility, and camera mirrors that provide a 360° view, eliminating blind spots and improving the detection of other road users. Additionally, the truck has a sliding passenger door to prevent accidents that could occur when opening traditional doors in cramped urban environments. The four-part rear doors also allow for easy loading and unloading in tight spaces.

Sustainability Targets

Jumbo's fleet manager, Wilko Maas, highlighted that the move to electric vehicles aligns with the company’s sustainability goals, particularly reducing CO2 emissions by 2030.

“We have been working towards this for a long time together with Renault Trucks and SVZ and are happy that the Oxygen truck is here," Maas commented. "With the Oxygen truck we can make more sustainable and safe deliveries to stores in Amsterdam possible. This is an important step towards our goal of significantly reducing CO2 by 2030.

"Zero emissions, efficient energy consumption and safety are central to this innovative project. We look forward to shaping the future of distribution with this truck, which also offers convenience and safety for the driver and the environment.”