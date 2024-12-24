Kaufland Opens Sustainable Hypermarket In Bulgaria

Kaufland Bulgaria has unveiled an environmentally friendly store in Bulgaria, in Sofia's Izgrev district, boasting the Edge Sustainable Building Certificate.

Kaufland added that the store is its 'most eco-friendly' outlet to date. It is also Kaufland's 17th store in Sofia and its 67th nationwide.

The company invested over BGN 54 million (€27.6 million) in the new store, bringing its total investment in the Bulgarian capital to over BGN 500 million (€255.6 million).

The building is 20% more energy-efficient than required by regulations and utilises 100% green energy. A planned photovoltaic installation will further reduce energy consumption by 20%.

The 3,300 square metre store features a fast charging station for electric vehicles and offers 100 shopping baskets made from recycled plastic.

Store Highlights

Customers can browse over 23,200 fresh and quality items, including nearly 6,000 non-food products. Kaufland sells goods from over 300 local suppliers, including a dedicated section for produce from 40 local farms.

The hypermarket offers eight self-service checkouts and the innovative K-SCAN system for faster shopping, rolled out last year.

The tenant area provides a variety of services like a pharmacy, bakery, pizza shops, sushi bar, and payment services, creating a convenient all-in-one shopping destination.

Kaufland Bulgaria CEO Ivan Chernev commented, "The EDGE standard, which we implemented during design and construction, ensures higher energy efficiency, reduced water consumption, and the use of recyclable and sustainable materials.

"This translates to a 20% reduction in carbon emissions compared to a standard hypermarket from the very first day of operation."

With 67 hypermarkets across 35 cities, Kaufland Bulgaria has exceeded BGN 2 billion (€1 billion) in annual revenue and invested over BGN 1.6 billion (€818 million) in Bulgaria since 2006.