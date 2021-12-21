Kaufland Parent Schwarz Group Publishes Progress Report

Schwarz Group has published a progress report that shares details of its sustainability strategy, focussing around four areas – people, product quality, closed-loop systems, and ecosystems.

The report entitled Klartext reden. Nachhaltig handeln. Fortschritte zeigen also presents group-wide sustainability measures and indicators in a transparent manner.

It also highlights the milestones achieved by the company to strengthen its previous commitment in the area of climate protection.

The report also highlights the measures implemented by the company to achieve circular economy through the conscious use of resources and the outcome of its REset Plastic strategy.

'No Alternative To Acting Sustainably'

Gerd Chrzanowski, general partner of the Schwarz Group, said, “There is no alternative to acting sustainably. It is our conviction that as a large company we can achieve great things.

“We take the responsibility that comes with this and align our actions with the group-wide sustainability strategy with ambitious targets.”

Some of Schwarz Group’s achievements include manufacturing household products from recycled materials and establishing a bottle recycling system in Germany.

In addition, every disposable PET bottle produced by Schwarz Produktion for Lidl and Kaufland own-brands products in Germany is made of 100% recycled plastics, excluding the lid and label.

The retailer added that it is committed to upholding and promoting the ten principles of the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and to ensuring sustainable and responsible action in terms of human rights, social standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.