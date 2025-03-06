52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Kroger Forecasts Annual Sales Above Estimates On Steady Demand

By Reuters
Kroger has forecast annual same-store sales largely above Wall Street estimates, fuelled by steady grocery demand as shoppers seek low-priced staples such as fruits and vegetables.

Shares of the supermarket chain rose 5% in early trading on the forecast that came amid uncertainties following the departure of chief executive Rodney McMullen earlier this week, and escalating trade tensions.

"The forecast was strong, in our view, especially given heightened uncertainties this year," CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram said.

Kroger has also been dealing with the termination of a two-year effort to buy rival Albertsons after courts blocked the $25-billion deal.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocer has, however, been benefiting from capitalising on strong e-commerce demand, by offering customers convenient curbside pick up and faster order delivery.

Quarterly Sales

This helped the company better compete with retailers Walmart, Target and Amazon.com. Kroger reported an 11% jump in fourth-quarter digital sales.

It forecast growth in full-year identical sales, excluding fuel, in the range of 2% to 3%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 1.96% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It also projected 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.60 to $4.80 per share, compared with estimates of $4.79.

US big-box retailers, unlike Kroger, have taken a cautious stance, fearing weak economic data and uncertainty around consumer spending as trade wars spark concerns of a deceleration in the American economy.

Kroger's pharmacy business has been a bright spot, boosted by sales of GLP-1 medications, used both for weight loss and managing chronic conditions including diabetes.

The company has also benefited from expanding its private-brand portfolio in 2024.

It posted a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter identical sales, excluding fuel, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 1.96% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG.

