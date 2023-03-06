Kroger To Invest Over €770m In Wages And Benefits For Associates In 2023

American retail company, Kroger has announced an incremental investment exceeding $770 million (€725 million) in its associates during 2023.

The company plans to use this investment to raise average hourly rates, improve healthcare options, and build new training and development opportunities.

Kroger said the latest announcement builds on the $1.9 billion (€1.79 billion) incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits Kroger has made since 2018, which has raised the company's average hourly rate to $18 or $23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits.

'Excellent Benefits'

"Our associates enable our success, and we are committed to investing in theirs," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

"For so many Kroger represents a first job, a new beginning or a change in career path. Continuing to raise wages and provide excellent benefits to our associates is one way we demonstrate how much we value and respect their contributions."

Other investments have included an educational benefit programme that offers associates up to $21,000 (€19,700) toward continuing education opportunities.

The supermarket chain has also invested in free financial coaching services available to all hourly associates and accessible healthcare options.

'Employer Of Choice'

"Investing in our associates' holistic well-being is an essential part of what makes Kroger an employer of choice, and ultimately becomes an investment in our customers and communities," said Tim Massa, Kroger's SVP and chief people officer.

"When we think about how we build our benefits, we want to enable every associate to thrive financially and emotionally – both in their careers and at home. We look forward to continuing to celebrate our associates and the many ways they show up for our customers and each other every day."

Read More: Target Eyes Long-Term Growth By Investing In Enhanced Shopping Experience

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.