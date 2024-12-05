52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kroger Tops Sales Estimates On Higher Demand For Groceries

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Kroger Tops Sales Estimates On Higher Demand For Groceries

Kroger beat quarterly same-store sales expectations, benefiting from a surge in customers shopping for its lower priced and freshly sourced groceries at its stores and online.

The US grocer, which faces competition from giants such as Walmart and Amazon.com, has been investing in e-commerce to catch up with customers who are more inclined to shop online.

It has also tried to offer products cheaper than rivals and are trying to not tread above the average market prices as US consumers keep their spending in check by shopping during discounts and deal days.

Identical sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.3% in the third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 1.77% rise, according to LSEG data.

But its shares slipped 1.2% as Kroger narrowed its annual profit and sales forecasts, saying annual sales will be about $3 billion lower and third-quarter revenue took a nearly $340 million hit from the sale of its specialty pharmacy unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third-Quarter Highlights

The supermarket chain expects fiscal 2024 identical sales, excluding fuel, to grow between 1.20% and 1.50%, compared with its prior forecast of 0.75% to 1.75%.

It forecast adjusted earnings per share between $4.35 and $4.45 for fiscal 2024, compared with $4.30 to $4.50 estimated earlier.

Separately, CEO Rodney McMullen said Kroger is committed to closing its $25 billion mega-merger with Albertsons.

"As we await the courts' rulings in the regulatory challenge to the merger, we remain confident in the facts and the strength of our position," he said.

The trial where the US Federal Trade Commission along with several states made their case to block the deal concluded in September.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Origin Natura: A Spanish Trade Fair Revolutionising Natural Ingredients
Origin Natura: A Spanish Trade Fair Revolutionising Natural Ingredients
2
Retail

Asda Raises £155 Million To Help Pay Down Debt
Asda Raises &pound;155 Million To Help Pay Down Debt
3
Retail

Bulgaria Sees Closure Of More Than 10,000 Small Grocery Stores In The Past 10 Years
Bulgaria Sees Closure Of More Than 10,000 Small Grocery Stores In The Past 10 Years
4
Retail

Dollar Tree Beats Sales And Profit Estimates, CFO To Step Down
Dollar Tree Beats Sales And Profit Estimates, CFO To Step Down
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com