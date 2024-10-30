Lekkerland Teams Up With Petrol Station Operator JET

Lekkerland has announced a partnership with petrol station operator JET, which will see the convenience specialist supply more than 680 stores across Germany.

According to Lekkerland, the partnership will also see the development of individual product ranges and the expansion of its promotional business.

'Travel Better'

Commenting on the partnership, which commences this month, Oliver Reichert, manager retail Germany at JET Tankstellen Deutschland GmbH, said that the company's aim was to enable customers to "travel better", adding that reliability was a "cornerstone" of this promise.

"We offer consumers an offer at over 680 locations, [and] in order to have a strong partner here who will take the nationwide delivery of our shops and the joint product range development to a new level, we have decided to work with the convenience specialist Lekkerland," he said.

"We see the partnership as a great opportunity to be even more successful in the growing market for on-the-go supplies with new offers and concepts, and we are looking forward to our shared journey."

Lekkerland

Lekkerland has been part of Germany's REWE Group since 2020, and currently operates around 41,800 sales points across Germany, employing some 3,700 people. Lekkerland reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2023.

Commenting on the JET deal, its chief executive, Patrick Steppe, added, "The focus on the needs of consumers and on constant development are two important success factors in today's convenience segment. Both partners have internalised this and will continuously work to further increase the attractiveness of JET petrol station shops.

"We are looking forward to our future collaboration and to the shared journey that lies ahead of us."

JET has been in operation since 1970, and was recently awarded the 'most popular' petrol station brand in Germany for the 14th time in a row.