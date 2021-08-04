ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition

Published on Aug 4 2021 8:39 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Lenta / Russia / World News / Billa Russia

Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition

Russian retailer Lenta has completed its acquisition of Billa Russia, in a deal that CEO Vladimir Sorokin has described as "transformative".

The group said that the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service has approved Lenta's takeover of the Billa supermarket business, with the retailer now becoming the No. 2 supermarket operator in Moscow and the Moscow region in terms of store count.

The value of the deal was €225 million, reflecting certain closing adjustments related to actual levels of cash, debt and working capital of the business.

Lenta Expands In Moscow

Lenta said that the acquisition 'significantly accelerates its strategic expansion' in Moscow, with the addition of prime retail locations with a high sales density.

The group plans to integrate the 161 supermarkets in the Billa portfolio, as well as its employees, into its retail network over the next 12 months, it said.

'High Strategic Priority'

“Expansion in the supermarket segment is a high strategic priority for Lenta, and this transaction is transformative as it instantly doubles the company’s footprint in this segment," Sorokin commented. "Additionally, these attractive store locations enable Lenta to further expand its online express delivery offering across all of Moscow, supporting its ambitious plans to significantly grow the Lenta Online business in the coming years.

Advertisement

"We are excited by the new opportunities created by this acquisition, and we expect it to make a meaningful contribution to Lenta's revenue growth and performance.”

Lenta reported a 0.7% increase in sales in the first half of its financial year, it reported last week.

The granting of approval to Lenta's deal by Russia's competition authorities follows days after Magnit similarly received approval for its takeover of Dixy Group.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Juice Brands Tropicana And Naked

PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Juice Brands Tropicana And Naked
A.G. Barr Sees 'Short-Term Boost' To Operating Margin In First Half

A.G. Barr Sees 'Short-Term Boost' To Operating Margin In First Half
Heineken Doubles Profits In First Half, But Sees Costs Rising

Heineken Doubles Profits In First Half, But Sees Costs Rising
Up To A Third Of Physical Store Space Could Be Dedicated To Online Fulfilment: Study

Up To A Third Of Physical Store Space Could Be Dedicated To Online Fulfilment: Study
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

EU Ice Cream Production Declined 9% In 2020: Eurostat Wed, 4 Aug 2021

EU Ice Cream Production Declined 9% In 2020: Eurostat
Bennet Acquires Carrefour Hypermarket In Lombardy Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Bennet Acquires Carrefour Hypermarket In Lombardy
Embracing The New – ESM Catches Up With Ahold Delhaize's Wouter Kolk Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Embracing The New – ESM Catches Up With Ahold Delhaize's Wouter Kolk
Asda Partners With Pampers To Offer Free Nappies For Pre-Term Babies Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Asda Partners With Pampers To Offer Free Nappies For Pre-Term Babies
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN