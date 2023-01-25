Thierry Cotillard Elected President Of France's Société Les Mousquetaires

Associated members of France's Groupement Les Mousquetaires have announced that Thierry Cotillard has been appointed president of Société les Mousquetaires, the Group's governing body.

The announcement was made at the general assembly of Groupement Les Mousquetaires. Cotillard took office on January 24th.

Over 20 Years At Les Mousquetaires Group

Cotillard first joined Les Mousquetaires in 1999 as an employee. He helped to develop the Intermarché brand in Italy, held the position of Secretary General of the Centre-West region in France from 2002 to 2004, and was subsequently named Secretary General of Vêtimarché (2005-2007).

He became a member of the group in 2007 and took over his first store the following year, while at the same time assuming responsibilities at the service of the Mousquetaires collective where he was responsible for Purchasing and Intermarché Offer (2012-2015) and co-manager of INCAA, one of the largest purchasing centres in France in 2014-2015.

In April 2015, Cotillard was named chairman of the board of directors of Intermarché and Netto, a position he held until November 2020. During this period, the Intermarché brand became one of France's fastest-growing retailers, with a gain of 1.5 percentage points points in market share.

A Wide Portfolio

He currently heads up three Intermarché outlets in Issy-les-Moulineaux and Boulogne-Billancourt (92), and owns shares in the Bricorama stores in Boulogne-Billancourt and Sèvres.

In June 2021, he was elected president of PERIFEM, the technical trade and distribution association specialised in energy issues. To devote himself fully to his new function, he will leave the presidency of this collective, Les Mousquetaires said.

'Independence In Interdependence'

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me to chair this group, a true constellation of SMEs and independent business leaders in various professions, all united to bring 'Better Living' to as many people as possible," said Thierry Cotillard, president of Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

"I am more determined than ever to federate a collective of women and men proud to be 'Mousquetaires'. Together, we will transform and win through our unity and vision – independence in interdependence."

