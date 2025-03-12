52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Les Mousquetaires Posts 6.4% Turnover Growth In FY 2024

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Les Mousquetaires Posts 6.4% Turnover Growth In FY 2024

French retailer Groupement Les Mousquetaires has reported a 6.4% year-on-year increase in turnover, excluding fuel, to €42.5 billion in its financial year 2024.

Les Mousquetaires completed the switchover of 273 stores purchased from the Groupe Casino to the Intermarché (211) and Netto (62) brands during the year.

In September 2024, the retailer launched Aura Retail, a long-term purchasing alliance with Intermarché, Auchan, and Casino to capitalise on the combined strengths of the three groups and improve their power in commercial negotiations with major manufacturers.

Thierry Cotillard, president of the Mousquetaires Group, stated, "2024 was a year of transformation and growth for our group.

"We deployed our commercial conquest strategy as planned in all the countries in which we operate, despite an economic environment that remained relatively unstable in France, but also in Belgium, Poland, and Portugal."

ADVERTISEMENT

French Market

In France, Les Mousquetaires achieved a market share of 17% in full-year 2024, up 0.9 percentage points, driven by the addition of more than two million new customers.

Cumulative revenue increased by 7.4% year on year, to €32.7 billion, excluding fuel.

Cotillard added, "The momentum we generated enabled us to strengthen our competitive position in all our markets, particularly in France [...]. This performance is the result of our massive investments in prices, which benefit the preservation of our customers' purchasing power.

"It also reflects the work of all our business leaders across France, who strive daily to improve the customer experience, whether they are at the helm of historic stores or newly acquired ones."

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition of the 273 Casino outlets, completed in the last phase in October 2024, is projected to generate an additional annual turnover of €3 billion.

The move also saved more than 10,000 in-store jobs as well as logistics roles.

In 2024, Intermarché and Netto continued to invest in offering customers products at the best prices.

Other Divisions

The Intermarché banner achieved turnover growth of 1.6% growth in Poland, to €1.2 billion, excluding fuel. The company operates a network of 185 stores in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Portugal, Intermarché's turnover increased by 3.6% to €1.9 billion, excluding fuel, while in Belgium, the retail chain's turnover grew 11% to €1.9 billion, excluding fuel.

Les Mousquetaires's Agromousquetaires division achieved a turnover of €4.2 billion in 2024.

The agri-food division operates 56 factories and aims to support the growing demand for own-brand products distributed through the Intermarché and Netto brands.

The performance of the Agromousquetaires division will help the company achieve its target of a 40% market share of own-brand products sold at Intermarché by the end of 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotillard stated, "While 2025 seems to be starting with a significant slowdown in inflation, I am convinced that we have all the cards in hand to continue deploying our ambitious strategy to become invulnerable in France and dynamic in the countries."

Les Mousquetaires operates the Intermarché, Netto, Bricomarché, and Bricorama banners, among others.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Hershey Names Stacy Taffet As Chief Growth Officer
Hershey Names Stacy Taffet As Chief Growth Officer
2
Retail

Carrefour Polska Launches New Pricing Policy For Essential Products
Carrefour Polska Launches New Pricing Policy For Essential Products
3
Retail

Carrefour, Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Gain Market Share In France In February: Kantar
Carrefour, Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Gain Market Share In France In February: Kantar
4
Retail

Mercadona Becomes Fourth Largest Retailer In Portugal
Mercadona Becomes Fourth Largest Retailer In Portugal

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com