Les Mousquetaires The Fastest-Growing Retailer In France In June

Les Mousquetaires was the fastest-growing grocer in France in the four weeks to 7 July, new data from Kantar has shown, with the retailer posting a 1.1 percentage point increase in market share, to 17.2%.

The group's Intermarché banner was a strong performer in the P7 period, Kantar noted, boosted by an increase in shoppers (+547,000) resulting from the conversion of former Casino stores, as well as from improved loyalty.

Market Leader

E.Leclerc maintained its position as the market leader in France, seeing its market share rise by 0.5 percentage points to 24.1%, mainly driven by online sales.

Auchan Retail also saw growth in the period, with a 0.4 percentage point rise to 8.8% market share, driven by the expansion of its store network, while Lidl also gained 0.4 percentage points, to hold 7.8% market share.

Also seeing growth in the period was Carrefour, which gained 0.2 percentage points, to 20.6% market share. Carrefour's numbers were also boosted by the integration of the Cora and Match brands, as well as by the Marché Frais by Carrefour partnership.

Household Spend Down

For the four week period, grocery spending by French households decreased by 0.9%, due to a reduction in average basket size (-1.7%).

Online purchases continue to grow, however, with the online channel seeing loyalty levels increase. Online accounted for more than 10% of market share for the sixth time in the past 11 months, Kantar said, seeing a 0.8 percentage point gain in the period.

Discounters also saw an increase in the period, with their share rising by 0.4 percentage points.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.