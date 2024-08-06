Les Mousquetaires To Invest €100m in Portuguese Expansion

French retail group Les Mousquetaires, parent company of Intermarché, Bricomarché, and Roady, plans to invest €100 million over the next five years to open 80 new stores across Portugal.

The company will focus on expanding its presence in rural areas, as the retailer aims to reach underserved communities.

Smaller Stores

In an interview with Jornal Economico, Pedro Subtil, president of Portuguese unit Grupo Os Mosqueteiros, emphasised that the focus will be on smaller and medium-sized supermarkets – in other words, Intermarché stores ranging from 1,000 to 2,500 square metres.

This strategy will see the company open around 15 stores annually, with an estimated investment of €17 million to €20 million per year.

While the Portuguese retail market is increasingly competitive with the arrival of new players like Mercadona, Lidl, Aldi, Pingo Doce, Continente, and Auchan, Grupo Os Mosqueteiros believes there is still room for all players to succeed.

Subtil added that the company remains committed to its growth plans, including opening stores in both urban and rural areas, even in locations considered less appealing by other retailers.

By targeting areas with limited retail options, Os Mosqueteiros is aiming to increase its market share and generate a 40% increase in turnover within the next five years.

New Store Format

The group recently unveiled a new store format for its Intermarché brand, with the first store to feature the new format located in Faro, Portugal. The revamped 2,300 square metre Intermarché offers a Feito Aqui restaurant serving fresh, prepared meals, a grab-and-go section, and a co-working space.

The company plans to roll out this innovative concept to other stores across Portugal in the future.

With these new openings, the group’s network in Portugal rises to 362 stores, of which 267 are Intermarché stores, 59 Bricomarché outlets and 36 Roady auto workshops and centres.