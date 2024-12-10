52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Level Of Food Waste In German Retail 'Alarming', Says Group

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Level Of Food Waste In German Retail 'Alarming', Says Group

Enironmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe has described the amount of food waste being generated by German retailers as 'alarming', following the publication of a report tracking food waste in the sector.

The Thünen Institute, which is part of Germany's Federal Ministry of Agriculture, presented its first report of the 'Pakt gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung' (Pact Against Food Waste) in the retail and wholesale trade, and found that just a quarter of unsold food was repurposed as food or animal feed, while the majority ended up as waste.

The food waste data included informiation from 14 major food retailers, ncluding Lidl, Kaufland, Netto, Edeka, and others, and covered full-year 2023.

Resource Scarcity

Commenting on the findings, Sascha Müller-Kraenner, federal managing director at Deutsche Umwelthilfe said that while the publication of such figures was a "step in the right direction", it was concerning that "more than three-quarters of unsold food has been disposed of as waste. In times of resource scarcity, food must end up on plates, not in bins."

In addition, Deutsche Umwelthilfe has described the data as "flawed", given that "companies arbitrarily chose base years for calculations, used euro-to-tonne conversions, and made blanket assumptions about food rescue efforts. These practices distort the actual figures, which urgently need improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Companies must be mandated to transparently and comprehensively document the true extent of food waste. We urge the federal government to establish clear and binding guidelines for this.”

About The Pact

The 'Pakt gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung' was voluntarily established in July 2023 between the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) and 14 wholesale and retail companies.

The agreement commits these companies to reduce food waste by 30% by 2025 and by 50% by 2030. The BMEL tasked the Thünen Institute with monitoring and reporting on the pact's progress.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Brazil's Inflation Rises Above Forecast In November Ahead Of Rate Decision
Brazil's Inflation Rises Above Forecast In November Ahead Of Rate Decision
2
Retail

Is Cash Making A Comeback?
Is Cash Making A Comeback?
3
Retail

Grupo Mateus Reports 21% Net Profit Growth In Q3
Grupo Mateus Reports 21% Net Profit Growth In Q3
4
Retail

UK Grocery Sales Rise In Latest Four Weeks, As Shoppers Prepare For Christmas
UK Grocery Sales Rise In Latest Four Weeks, As Shoppers Prepare For Christmas
5
Retail

Dealz Parent Pepco Reports Net Loss In FY 2024
Dealz Parent Pepco Reports Net Loss In FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com