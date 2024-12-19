Lidl, Aldi Expand In Spain With Nearly 400 New Stores Over Five Years

German discount supermarket chains Lidl and Aldi have substantially expanded in Spain over the past five years, collectively opening 370 stores.

Both companies have adopted similar strategies, focusing on low prices and private-label products, according to a report in the daily Cinco Dias.

Lidl has opened around 180 stores, boosting its Spanish presence to over 700 locations and securing its position as the third-largest supermarket chain in the country.

Despite facing bureaucratic hurdles, Lidl aims to continue expanding, targeting 40 new stores this year and 50 next year, with a long-term goal of reaching 1,000 stores.

Since 2020, Lidl has invested €1.54 billion in Spain, including new logistics centres (Constantí – Tarragona, Escúzar – Granada, and Nanclares de Oca - Álava).

Moreover, Lidl has invested €140 million in a new warehouse in Martorell (Barcelona), set to open in 2025. It marks its largest logistics investment to date.

Top Grocery Retailers

Despite strong competition, Lidl's expansion has cemented its position as the third-largest grocery retailer in Spain, trailing only Mercadona and Carrefour.

Its 6.5% market share is notable for its consistent growth, making Lidl one of the few retailers gaining ground. The company projects €7 billion in revenue by year-end.

Aldi has rapidly expanded its presence in Spain, opening an average of 40 stores annually over the past four years, peaking with 46 new store openings in 2023, for a total of 468 outlets currently.

While its market share remains under 2%, the discounter is steadily expanding its network by entering new regions, including Burgos in late 2024.

New logistics centres in Miranda de Ebro and Sagunto (Valencia) have doubled Aldi's logistics capacity in less than a year, supporting expansion in northern and eastern Spain.

While Aldi hasn't disclosed its total investment, financial records suggest over €1 billion was injected into its Spanish subsidiaries between 2020 and 2022, including significant investments in real estate and purchasing.

In addition, in recent years the chain has also opened stores for the first time in the Canary Islands or Melilla.

According to the latest available data, Aldi generated a turnover of €1.2 billion in 2022.