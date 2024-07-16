52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Belgium And Luxembourg Appoints Marjolein Frederickx As New CEO

By Dayeeta Das
Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg has named Marjolein Frederickx as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Matúš Gála, effective 1 September 2024.

Frederickx is a company veteran with more than 15 years of experience with the discounter, including eight years as chief financial officer of Lidl Belgium & Luxembourg.

In 2009, she started her career at Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg and has since held various positions within the company.

She also completed an executive MBA at Vlerick Business School and served as CFO of Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg.

Commenting on her new role, Frederickx, stated, “In the past two years, Lidl has achieved further sustainable growth in the market in Belgium and Luxembourg under the leadership of my predecessor, Matúš Gála.

“I look forward to continuing the current strategy, which creates added value for our customers as well as for our employees and all key stakeholders.”

Matúš Gála

Gála stepped in as the chief executive officer of Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg  in May 2022, succeeding Boudewijn van den Brand, who served as the chief executive officer of Lidl Belgium and Luxembourg since 2014.

He joined the retail group in 2008 as a regional manager at Lidl Slovakia after studying at the Faculty of Economics and Management at the University of Slovakia.

He also served as the chief executive officer of Lidl Slovakia for five years.

In May of this year, Lidl and Kaufland parent Schwarz Group reported a 'successful' financial year 2023 with an 8.5% increase in revenue to €167.2 billion. The company attributed this growth to higher prices due to inflation, improved processes and further digitalisation.

