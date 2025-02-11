52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Bulgaria Plans 10 Store Openings, Takes Top Spot From Kaufland

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Bulgaria Plans 10 Store Openings, Takes Top Spot From Kaufland

Lidl Bulgaria plans to add at least 10 stores to its network in 2025 as it continues to implement its growth plan. As of the end of 2024, the retailer operated around 134 stores.

The first two new stores have already opened in Burgas and Ruse, with eight more to follow by the end of the year.

The expansion targets both major cities, such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas, and smaller towns currently without a Lidl presence, like Aytos, Septemvri, and Kostinbrod.

Each new store represents an investment of BGN 10–18 million (€5-9 million), including land, construction, and equipment. The company will also create approximately 200 permanent jobs and around 140 seasonal positions, primarily in coastal areas.

Lidl highlighted that this expansion benefits customers by offering more choice, convenient locations, and affordable, quality products, while positively impact the local labour markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the company has also pledged to modernise existing stores with features like self-checkout and investment in energy efficiency measures such as solar panels and EV charging stations.

Lidl Takes Top Spot

Lidl has surpassed Kaufland to become Bulgaria's top grocery retailer by revenue in 2024, according to Capital magazine, ending Kaufland's 13-year reign.

While exact figures remain undisclosed, both retailers generated close to BGN 3 billion (€1.5 billion) in gross turnover. Lidl's rapid expansion, including nearly double the store count of Kaufland, contributed to this shift.

Capital noted that in 2023, the revenue difference between the two retail chains was only BGN 160 million (€82 million), with Kaufland leading at BGN 2.4 billion (€1.2 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT

Given market growth of 7–10%, both likely exceeded BGN 2.5 billion (€1.3 billion) in 2024.

Schwarz Group, the parent company of both Lidl and Kaufland, now has a combined revenue exceeding BGN 5 billion (€2.5 billion) in Bulgaria.

Billa currently holds the third position in the market with around BGN 1.2 billion (€613 million) in revenue.

In other retail news from Bulgaria, BGK, the owner of the smallest grocery chain, Minimart, has obtained €25 million in funding to support its expansion and day-to-day operations.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Premium logo

Premium

 Retail

What Retailers Need To Know About New Year's Resolutions
What Retailers Need To Know About New Year's Resolutions
2
Retail

UK Retail Sales Grew 2.6% Year-On-Year In January 2025, Study Finds
UK Retail Sales Grew 2.6% Year-On-Year In January 2025, Study Finds
3
Retail

Profi Rom Food Names Mega Image Executive As New Chief Executive
Profi Rom Food Names Mega Image Executive As New Chief Executive
4
Retail

Aldi USA To Divest Around 170 Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarket Stores
Aldi USA To Divest Around 170 Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarket Stores
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com