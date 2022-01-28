Lidl Commits To €10m Worth Of Pay Increases Across Irish Operations

Discounter Lidl has announced it will invest €10 million in pay increases across its Irish workforce of 6,100 employees.

The pay increases will be implemented from 1 March, and follow on from the retailer's commitment to paying its personnel a 'Living Wage' rate of €12.90 per hour.

"Recognising hard work, rewarding success, and celebrating achievements have always been core to Lidl’s People strategy," commented Maeve McCleane, director of human resources at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, "so of course we’re pleased to be in a position to further recognise the commitment and dedication demonstrated by our frontline and supports teams, particularly as an essential business throughout the pandemic."

Plans To Increase Workforce

Elsewhere, the discounter has announced plans to boost its workforce in Ireland by 750 this year, across a variety of operational and office-based roles.

Lidl, which currently holds an 11.7% share of the Irish grocery market, operates 214 stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, as well as four regional distribution centres and a head office in Dublin.

The new roles will support Lidl's growing network of stores across Ireland, with the discounter undertaking 17 property projects in its current financial year.

This forms part of a broader €550 million expansion plan that will take place over the next five years.

“We are delighted to continue to invest in our expansion in the Irish market, and as a result continue to grow our team with 750 new roles," McCleane added.

The retailer made the announcement at an event attended by Leo Varadkar, Ireland's deputy prime minister (pictured).

