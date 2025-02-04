52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Denmark Names New Chief Executive

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Georgios Tokatlis has been named as the new chief executive of Lidl Denmark, taking over from Jens Stratmann, who is stepping down from the role.

In a statement, Lidl Denmark said that Tokatlis, who previously served as chief operating officer at Lidl Sweden, has extensive experience working with the discounter in multiple European markets.

Over the coming months, he will work closely with Stratmann, who is leaving Lidl after more than 20 years with the business, to familiarise himself with Lidl Denmark’s operations, team, and current market conditions.

Anniversary Year

Lidl Denmark marks its 20th year of operation this year, and Tokatlis said that the retailer "has established itself in the minds of Danes as a grocery chain where customers know they are getting quality for their money, a good shopping experience and, not least, taking responsibility for their health.

"I look forward to continuing the good work with further expansion, achieving an even higher market share in Denmark and contributing to important agendas in society."

'Talented Colleagues'

Stratmann, who has led Lidl Denmark for nearly four years, described his period in the role as a "very good time", adding that he has worked with "a lot of talented colleagues" during his tenure.

"We have captured market shares, increased our presence considerably, built a new head office in the heart of Aarhus, and in general, we at Lidl Denmark have become a player that people count on and listen to," he commented.

"But after 20 years under Lidl's banner, it's time for me to try something new, and it will be with Denmark as a starting point."

