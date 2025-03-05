Lidl, Eroski Announce Price Reductions To Ease Household Budgets

Lidl and Eroski have both announced substantial price reductions aimed at easing the financial burden on households.

By reducing the cost of essential items, both retailers are responding to current consumer needs for more accessible shopping options amid economic challenges.

Their approach aims to lower prices while maintaining product quality, aligning with efforts to retain customer trust and remain competitive in the market.

Lidl Germany

In Germany, Lidl has reinforced its price-performance policy by permanently reducing the prices of selected meat and other products across all its outlets.

The new prices, which are going into effect immediately, follow a recent reduction in the price of butter to below €2, the German discounter noted.

The discount retailer has lowered the cost of various items including fresh pork cutlets, coarse sausages, pork minute steaks, deli meatballs, chicken breast fillet pieces, vegan chunks, and curry snacks.

Furthermore, Lidl Plus customers are now eligible for an additional 10% discount on more than 200 organic items such as fruits, vegetables, yoghurt and oats throughout March.

Eroski

In a parallel move, Spanish retailer Eroski has announced a new initiative to further support savings on essential household items.

The company is set to invest €71.6 million in 2025, focusing on reducing the prices of 700 own-brand products.

This investment is part of a broader commitment that has already seen the retailer lower prices of around 1,600 own-brand items since 2023. The total savings from these initiatives, including this year's investments, is expected to amount to €171.6 million.

Commercial director of Eroski, Beatriz Santos, stated that the objective is not only to offer lower prices but also to ensure that families have access to high-quality essential products across categories such as pasta, rice, fish and vegetable preserves, oils, yoghurts, beverages, and personal care items.

The company has consolidated its own-brand portfolio, which now encompasses over 5,000 SKUs, and has recorded notable growth in sales volume and customer loyalty, as more consumers opt for competitively priced alternatives amid the rising cost of living.

