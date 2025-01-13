52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl España Launches Two New Professional Hair Care Ranges

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share

    • Discounter Lidl España has teamed up with Secret Code to launch two new professional hair care ranges.

    The Secret Code Plex and Curly professional lines are available exclusively in 700 Lidl stores in Spain.

    It offers a complete hair care routine for less than €15, making it competitively priced to other brands in the market.

    The new products aim to nourish, define, repair and strengthen hair using formulas free of sulphates and parabens, 100% vegan and with a 'cocktail' of plant-based proteins, according to the retailer.

    The Plex and Curly ranges are designed for straight and curly hair, respectively.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Secret Code brand specialises in body and hair care products and focuses on the power of ingredients.

    The Plex range

    The Plex hair products range comprises four SKUs designed to strengthen the hair with plant-based proteins.

    It includes a repairing shampoo, an intensive treatment product, a leave-in conditioner, and repairing oil.

    The products act from the hair root to reinforce its structure, as well as on its surface to condition it and protect it from dryness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    All SKUs in the range are enriched with Panthenol or Provitamin B5, an active ingredient that helps repair and strengthen damaged hair.

    The Curly Range

    The Curly hair range seeks to give flexible and defined curls through formulas that are sulphate-free, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and free of drying alcohols.

    The full hair routine, comprising four products, costs €14.06 in total. It includes curl shampoo, mask, gel, and cream.

    The products are enriched with ingredients, such as coconut oil, coconut milk, panela, and apple extract.

    Related articles
    Advertisement

    Recommended Reading
    1
    Retail

    Delhaize Belgium Consolidates Market Position With Acquisition Of Delfood
    Delhaize Belgium Consolidates Market Position With Acquisition Of Delfood
    2
    Retail

    Irish Grocery Sales Reach €1.4bn In 'Record' Festive Trading Period: Kantar
    Irish Grocery Sales Reach &euro;1.4bn In 'Record' Festive Trading Period: Kantar
    3
    Retail

    SPAR Netherlands Appoints Tom Bussink As New Finance Chief
    SPAR Netherlands Appoints Tom Bussink As New Finance Chief
    4
    Retail

    German Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates In January: HDE
    German Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates In January: HDE
    Advertisement
    Get the week's top grocery retail news

    The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

    Processing your request...

    Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

    By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
    ESM
    ESM Magazine
    Follow us
    Get the app today!
    ESM
    AppStore logo
    ESM
    Google play logo

    Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com