Lidl España Launches Two New Professional Hair Care Ranges

Discounter Lidl España has teamed up with Secret Code to launch two new professional hair care ranges.

The Secret Code Plex and Curly professional lines are available exclusively in 700 Lidl stores in Spain.

It offers a complete hair care routine for less than €15, making it competitively priced to other brands in the market.

The new products aim to nourish, define, repair and strengthen hair using formulas free of sulphates and parabens, 100% vegan and with a 'cocktail' of plant-based proteins, according to the retailer.

The Plex and Curly ranges are designed for straight and curly hair, respectively.

The Secret Code brand specialises in body and hair care products and focuses on the power of ingredients.

The Plex range

The Plex hair products range comprises four SKUs designed to strengthen the hair with plant-based proteins.

It includes a repairing shampoo, an intensive treatment product, a leave-in conditioner, and repairing oil.

The products act from the hair root to reinforce its structure, as well as on its surface to condition it and protect it from dryness.

All SKUs in the range are enriched with Panthenol or Provitamin B5, an active ingredient that helps repair and strengthen damaged hair.

The Curly Range

The Curly hair range seeks to give flexible and defined curls through formulas that are sulphate-free, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, and free of drying alcohols.

The full hair routine, comprising four products, costs €14.06 in total. It includes curl shampoo, mask, gel, and cream.

The products are enriched with ingredients, such as coconut oil, coconut milk, panela, and apple extract.