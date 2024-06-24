Lidl GB Calls On Contractors For Store Network Expansion Projects

Lidl GB is organising a series of events to engage with existing partners and team up with new contractors, as it plans to kick off expansion plans.

The discounter is calling on contractors in the UK to sign up for these events, set to take place throughout July in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton.

The events will be hosted by members of the Lidl GB property and construction teams, the company noted.

The events will provide contractors with the opportunity to learn about working with Lidl and offer insights into the discounter’s structure, processes and requirements.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, commented, “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores, and the contractors that we work with are essential in supporting this ambition.

“That is exactly why we’re hosting these events in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton. It not only gives us a chance to meet new contacts and engage with existing partners, but also presents them with the opportunity to speak firsthand with the relevant teams here at Lidl.”

Investments

In the past year, Lidl has made significant investments to strengthen its operational infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the discounter unveiled a list of locations where it aims to open new stores. The company is eyeing growth in Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool and London.

Lidl has ranked as the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket in the UK for the past nine months.

The year 2024 marks 30 years since the opening of Lidl’s first stores in the country, and its current market share stands at 8.1%.