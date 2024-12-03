52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Greece Adds €1.01bn To National GDP In 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Greece Adds €1.01bn To National GDP In 2023

Lidl Greece contributed €1.01 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, according to the company's ninth Socioeconomic Impact Report.

This figure represents 0.53% of Greece's GDP, the report noted.

Lidl Greece's tax contributions to the state for the year reached €417 million, reflecting an increase of 1567% compared to the company's first year of operation in the country in 1999.

The discounter is also one of the largest employers in the country with 231 stores and five domestic logistics centres.

It supports a total of more than 35,756 jobs – direct, indirect, or induced – in the Greek economy. This figure corresponds to 0.74% of the country's total employment, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lidl Greece

Lidl Greece has invested around €1.29 million in sponsorships, monetary donations and social and environmental measures.

The company's investment in social and environmental causes amounted to €884,100, while €407,600 was spent on products offered to vulnerable social groups.

Lidl Greece aims to reduce plastic use by 30% by 2025. It has also pledged to increase the average recycled content of plastic in private-label packaging to 25%.

The company's Socioeconomic Impact Report, which is prepared every year, offers a general evaluation of the economic and social effects created by its operation in Greece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Lidl GB has reported turnover growth of 16.9%, to approximately £11 billion (€13.2 billion), in its full financial year to February 2024.

The discounter's earnings before interest and tax [EBIT] increased to £220.8 million (€264.96 million), from £28.5 million (€34.2 million) in 2023.

Lidl GB emerged as the fastest-growing UK supermarket in this period, with 60% of households shopping with the discounter.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Tesco Hungary Streamlines Supply Chain With New Logistics Centre
Tesco Hungary Streamlines Supply Chain With New Logistics Centre
2
Retail

Franchising A Key Driver Of Spain's Economy, Says Dia
Franchising A Key Driver Of Spain's Economy, Says Dia
3
Retail

Germany's Müller Expands In Spain With New Logistics Centre
Germany's M&uuml;ller Expands In Spain With New Logistics Centre
4
Retail

US Black Friday Sales Rise 3.4% In 2024: Mastercard SpendingPulse
US Black Friday Sales Rise 3.4% In 2024: Mastercard SpendingPulse
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com