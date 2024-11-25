52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Hungary Targets 250 Stores In Coming Years

By Branislav Pekic
Lidl Hungary plans to expand its store network from 210 to 250 nationwide over the next few years, according to chair, Zita Szlavikovics.

She announced the plans during a press conference in Budapest to celebrate 20 years of Lidl's presence in Hungary, reported local portal Portfolio.

Lidl recently opened a new store near Budapest and is investing HUF 50 billion (€122 million) in a fifth logistics centre, opening in Kiskunfélegyháza in 2026.

Lidl is now the ninth largest employer in Hungary, with 9,500 employees, and expects 180 million customer transactions this year.

Market Share

GfK market research shows Lidl held a 20.8% market share in Hungary as of September of this year, making it the largest in the country. Second-placed SPAR has 14.2%, followed by Penny (9.9%), Tesco (9.4%), and Aldi (7.9%).

Szlavikovics pointed out that Lidl has significantly increased its exports of Hungarian-made products, from €24 million in 2016 to €338.2 million last year.

This growth reflects a 73% increase in the number of Hungarian suppliers over the past decade, with 487 now providing 61% of Lidl's products. The number of products provided by them increased by 143%, to around 4,525.

Tax Contributions

Between 2019 and 2023, Lidl Hungary's direct tax contributions totalled HUF 765.8 billion (€1.9 billion), and indirect effects added another HUF 207.8 billion (€505.3 million).

This represents a significant contribution to the national budget, equating to approximately 1% of Hungary's GDP directly and 1.3% when considering the overall economic impact of the company.

Publicly available financial data reveals that Lidl Hungary's net sales increased significantly from HUF 973.53 billion (€2.4 billion) in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to HUF 1,159.23 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Profit after tax also rose slightly, from HUF 25.28 billion (€61.5 million) to HUF 26.8 billion (€65.1 million).

