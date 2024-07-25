52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Lidl Ireland, Lidl France Appoint New Chief Executives

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The chief executive of Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, JP Scally, is to take up the role of CEO of the discounter's French operations on 1 August.

Scally (left), who has worked with the retailer for more than two decades, previously held the role of operations director at Lidl France, before heading home in 2015 to lead the Irish operation.

As the chief executive of Lidl France, Scally will be responsible for more than 1,600 stores and 46,000 employees, with Lidl France currently in expansion mode.

According to the most recent Kantar data for the French retail market, Lidl grew its market share by 0.4 percentage points in the four weeks to 7 July, to hold 7.8% of the market.

'Extremely Proud'

“As I reflect on my 9 years as CEO at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, I am extremely proud of the business’ development in that time - more than doubling our market share in both Ireland and Northern Ireland and bringing our value offering to dozens of new communities," Scally commented.

"Being recently voted Ireland‘s most reputable retailer and Northern Ireland‘s most sustainable retailer is a testament to the hard work of our team in recent years in delivering for our customers and the communities we serve. I am proud to leave behind an exceptional team of 7,000 talented colleagues across our operations."

Lidl Ireland CEO

Lidl Ireland has announced that Robert Ryan (right), who currently holds the position of chief customer officer, as well as sitting on the company's board, will take up the role of chief executive for Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, effective from 1 August.

Ryan joined Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland in 2003 and has experience across a variety of roles, from sales operations manager to regional managing director, chief operations officer and, most recently, chief customer officer.

"Robert has been an invaluable part of the Lidl team for the last 20 years and I am confident that he will drive the business to new heights. I wish him every success in his new role," Scally added.

