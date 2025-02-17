Lidl Ireland Plans To Invest €600m In New Stores, Distribution Centre

Lidl Ireland plans to invest €600 million over the next five years in expanding its store network and consolidating its logistical operations.

The investment will see the discounter opening around 35 new stores and a regional distribution centre in Cork, the RTÉ reported.

Lidl Ireland plans to allocate €200 million to the new regional distribution centre for better logistical support in the south and southeastern part of the country.

The discounter will open 12 stores over the next 12 months across the country, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland CEO, Robert Ryan, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

New stores will open in Carndonagh in Donegal, Moycullen in Galway, a second outlet in Wexford town, and one in Ballybough, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investment In Ireland

Lidl boosted its annual investment in Irish suppliers last year, procuring goods and services worth more than €1.67 billion – 2.5% more than the previous year, according to the retailer's latest Supplier and Business Partner Impact Report for 2024.

Out of this total, procurement from the Irish agri-food sector increased 7% year on year, to €1.2 billion, while services from business partners in Ireland amounted to €426 million.

The discounter exported goods worth over €360 million from Irish suppliers to its stores in other countries during the year, representing an increase of 5% compared to 2023.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Ryan, stated, “Our market-leading growth in Ireland over the past 25 years is a testament to our long-established business model focused on investing in our local supplier network and bringing high quality, locally sourced fresh produce at great value to over two million shoppers each week in Ireland, and to our global network of Lidl stores across 31 countries.”