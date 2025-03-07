Lidl Ireland To Invest €8m In Pay Increases

Lidl Ireland has announced an investment of €8 million in pay increases for its workforce in the Republic of Ireland, with an additional £1.1 million (€1.31 million) allocated for operations in Northern Ireland.

This latest wage boost, effective from 1 March 2025, will benefit all employees across the region.

Since 2022, Lidl Ireland has invested over €47 million in pay rises, resulting in an approximate 23.5% cumulative increase.

This amounts to an average of €8,000 in additional take-home pay at the peak of the cost-of-living crisis, the discounter added.

With this revision, the minimum wage has been raised to €15.10, surpassing the advised living wage rate of €14.75 for 2025.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, stated, “Despite a slight easing of inflation over the past 12 months, we recognise the pressures many still face with the cost of living and remain committed to investing in our people.”

Benefits Package

In addition to the latest pay increase, Lidl Ireland continues to offer other benefits to support its workforce amid challenging economic conditions, thereby strengthening its position as a retail employer in the region.

The company provides paid maternity and paternity leave, paid fertility leave for employees undergoing IVF treatments, and has removed the mandatory retirement age to support those wishing to work beyond 65.

Employees benefit from extended compassionate leave for early pregnancy loss and miscarriage, enhanced support for those affected by domestic violence, and dedicated menopause support in partnership with expert advisers.

Moreover, Lidl Ireland offers 24 weeks of fully paid surrogacy leave, flexible contracts ensuring a minimum of 30 working hours, a free and confidential employee assistance programme, paid volunteering opportunities, and comprehensive training programmes that have enabled significant internal career progression.

Pension contributions are provided after one year with the company, alongside paid health insurance for salaried staff.