Lidl Italia Expands in Sardinia with New Logistics Centre

Lidl Italia has opened its first logistics centre in Sardinia and its twelfth overall in Italy, investing €70 million in the project.

The opening of the logistics centre, which is located in Assemini, near Cagliari, aligns with Lidl Italia’s broader growth strategy, which includes investing €400 million over the next six months to open 40 new stores.

Sustainable Logistics

The Sardinian facility, which is set to begin operations on 1 October, will reduce travel distances for supplying the region’s 23 stores, promoting more sustainable and efficient logistics, and reducing CO2 emissions by over 5,000 tonnes.

The logistics centre covers an area of over 37,000 square metres, has a storage capacity of 25,000 pallet spaces, and features 101 loading bays and 45 trailer spaces.

The building features a 2,688 kW photovoltaic system that can cover about 50% of its energy needs. It is powered by 100% renewable energy and has a rainwater recovery system, equal to the consumption of 1,350 households. Additionally, the exterior design minimises the visual impact on the surrounding area.

'Further Impetus'

Commenting on the new opening, Massimiliano Silvestre, president of Lidl Italia, said, 'With this new structure we want to give further impetus to our development on [Sardinia] by pursuing responsible growth that combines innovation and sustainability''.

In addition to the newly opened facility in Assemini, the group operates logistics centres in Biandrate, Volpiano, Somaglia, Arcole, Massa Lombarda, and other regions. These centres play an important role in ensuring efficient product delivery to Lidl's over 750 stores nationwide.

All of Lidl’s logistics hubs prioritise energy efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the company's commitment to minimising its environmental impact.