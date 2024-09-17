52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Italia Expands in Sardinia with New Logistics Centre

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Lidl Italia Expands in Sardinia with New Logistics Centre

Lidl Italia has opened its first logistics centre in Sardinia and its twelfth overall in Italy, investing €70 million in the project.

The opening of the logistics centre, which is located in Assemini, near Cagliari, aligns with Lidl Italia’s broader growth strategy, which includes investing €400 million over the next six months to open 40 new stores.

Sustainable Logistics

The Sardinian facility, which is set to begin operations on 1 October, will reduce travel distances for supplying the region’s 23 stores, promoting more sustainable and efficient logistics, and reducing CO2 emissions by over 5,000 tonnes.

The logistics centre covers an area of over 37,000 square metres, has a storage capacity of 25,000 pallet spaces, and features 101 loading bays and 45 trailer spaces.

The building features a 2,688 kW photovoltaic system that can cover about 50% of its energy needs. It is powered by 100% renewable energy and has a rainwater recovery system, equal to the consumption of 1,350 households. Additionally, the exterior design minimises the visual impact on the surrounding area.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Further Impetus'

Commenting on the new opening, Massimiliano Silvestre, president of Lidl Italia, said, 'With this new structure we want to give further impetus to our development on [Sardinia] by pursuing responsible growth that combines innovation and sustainability''.

In addition to the newly opened facility in Assemini, the group operates logistics centres in Biandrate, Volpiano, Somaglia, Arcole, Massa Lombarda, and other regions. These centres play an important role in ensuring efficient product delivery to Lidl's over 750 stores nationwide.

All of Lidl’s logistics hubs prioritise energy efficiency and sustainability, aligning with the company's commitment to minimising its environmental impact.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

7-Eleven Owner's 'Core' Classification Will Not Lift Buyout Hurdles, Minister Says
7-Eleven Owner's 'Core' Classification Will Not Lift Buyout Hurdles, Minister Says
2
Retail

Target To Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees, Launches Early Holiday Promotions
Target To Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees, Launches Early Holiday Promotions
3
Retail

Irish Grocery Sales Boosted By New School Year: Kantar
Irish Grocery Sales Boosted By New School Year: Kantar
4
Retail

Aryzta To Repay Outstanding CHF 325.4m Hybrid Bond
Aryzta To Repay Outstanding CHF 325.4m Hybrid Bond
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com