Lidl Italia Sets New Climate Protection Targets

Lidl Italia has announced that it is on track to become climate neutral by next year, and reduce its CO2 emissions by 48% between now and the end of the decade.

The retailer, which operates more than 680 shops across Italy, is making the commitment in line with the Paris Climate Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The retailer said that its climate protection strategy consists of well-defined targets in line with the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and related to the carbon footprint and further reduction of CO2 emissions from business processes and the supply chain.

Offsetting Carbon In The Supply Chain

Lidl Italia has also opted to neutralise emissions through carbon offsetting projects, thus becoming climate neutral by 2022. It will also then ramp up its efforts to reduce its carbon emissions, which it anticipates will be cut by 48% by 2030, against a 2019 baseline.

The emissions to be reduced are those deriving from company-owned or related sources as well as sources connected to the energy purchased by Lidl.

Since 2015, Lidl Italia has been using renewable energy and, one year later, started started certification of its energy management system ISO 50001.

The use of green energy has enabled the company to successfully reduce some of its emissions, avoiding the release of 503,604 tonnes of CO2 over the last six years.

Suppliers, who are responsible for 75% of emissions, will be provided with incentives to reduce them, by setting climate targets by 2026.

Improving Its Carbon Footprint

Other measures implemented by Lidl Italia for the reduction of its carbon footprint include the installation of photovoltaic panels and LED lighting systems in its facilities, the launch of a programme to reduce food waste, the introduction of a fleet of biomethane trucks and the installation of electric charging points for cars. It also recently extended its range of carbon-neutral products.

“Climate change is an issue that needs everyone's intervention," said Massimiliano Silvestri, president of Lidl Italia. "Lidl Italia, following the motto 'on the way to tomorrow', acts in this direction and has chosen to make climate protection one of the fundamental axes of its CSR policy."

