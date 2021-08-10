ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area

Published on Aug 10 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Portugal / Lidl Portugal

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area

Discounter Lidl is to open its first store at a motorway service area later this week, in Oeiras, near Lisbon.

The new store, which will open on 12 August, will be located at the Oeiras service area, on one of the main access routes to Lisbon, the A5 motorway, in the direction Lisbon-Cascais.

It is being developed in partnership with Portuguese motorway operator Brisa Concessão Rodoviária.

Estoril Coast Motorway

The store will seek to respond to the needs of customers along the so-called Estoril Coast Motorway, with recent consumer studies highlighting demand for additional shopping options in the area.

Built from scratch, and covering an area of more than 1,400 square metres, the new Lidl outlet will feature an entirely glass façade, which provides it with natural light.

In line with the retailer’s commitment to sustainability, the store will also use LED lighting and will be equipped with the necessary infrastructures for the installation of photovoltaic panels in the future.

A European First

Advertisement

The store is the first Lidl outlet in Europe to open in a motorway service area. It will create 24 new jobs, according to the retailer.

Open daily from 07:00 to 23:00, it will join the over 260 conventional stores that Lidl operates across Portugal.

In June, the discounter opened a new store in Lagos that is powered from 100% renewable energy sources. The 1,400 square metre store also offers an electric vehicle charging station. The group has previously opened outlets in Lisbon train stations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products

Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products
Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player

Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player
Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar

Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar
Safety First – Lidl Belgium Unveils Sun Cream Dispensers At Tourist Locations

Safety First – Lidl Belgium Unveils Sun Cream Dispensers At Tourist Locations
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

SPAR Albania Supports Campaign To End Violence Towards Children Tue, 10 Aug 2021

SPAR Albania Supports Campaign To End Violence Towards Children
Belarus' Eurotorg Sees Net Sales Grow In Q2, Continues Store Rollout Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Belarus' Eurotorg Sees Net Sales Grow In Q2, Continues Store Rollout
Sporting Summer Lifts Consumer Spending In UK Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Sporting Summer Lifts Consumer Spending In UK
The Battle For UK Retailer Morrisons – The Story So Far Mon, 9 Aug 2021

The Battle For UK Retailer Morrisons – The Story So Far
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN