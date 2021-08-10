Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area

Published on Aug 10 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Portugal / Lidl Portugal

Discounter Lidl is to open its first store at a motorway service area later this week, in Oeiras, near Lisbon.

The new store, which will open on 12 August, will be located at the Oeiras service area, on one of the main access routes to Lisbon, the A5 motorway, in the direction Lisbon-Cascais.

It is being developed in partnership with Portuguese motorway operator Brisa Concessão Rodoviária.

Estoril Coast Motorway

The store will seek to respond to the needs of customers along the so-called Estoril Coast Motorway, with recent consumer studies highlighting demand for additional shopping options in the area.

Built from scratch, and covering an area of more than 1,400 square metres, the new Lidl outlet will feature an entirely glass façade, which provides it with natural light.

In line with the retailer’s commitment to sustainability, the store will also use LED lighting and will be equipped with the necessary infrastructures for the installation of photovoltaic panels in the future.

A European First

Advertisement

The store is the first Lidl outlet in Europe to open in a motorway service area. It will create 24 new jobs, according to the retailer.

Open daily from 07:00 to 23:00, it will join the over 260 conventional stores that Lidl operates across Portugal.

In June, the discounter opened a new store in Lagos that is powered from 100% renewable energy sources. The 1,400 square metre store also offers an electric vehicle charging station. The group has previously opened outlets in Lisbon train stations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.