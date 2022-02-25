Subscribe Login
Retail

Lidl Portugal Invests €21 Million In Store Modernisation

Discount chain Lidl has invested €21 million across its Portuguese network, furthering its commitment to the region.

The investment was spent on modernising five stores in Montijo, Moita, Gouveia, Montemor-o-Velho, and Gondomar.

Store Modernisation

Lidl Portugal decided to invest in modernising its network to ensure greater proximity to people as well as easier access to products and services.

In addition to offering a modern shopping experience, the retailer has generated stable employment in the stores with open-ended contracts.

Catarina Correia, an employee at the Montijo store, said, "This change is very positive as the new store has excellent conditions, allowing us to better serve our customers.

"I'm in charge of the bakery area and this one is completely different. I've been feeling a lot of curiosity from everyone here in Montijo about the new store, I'm sure it will be a success!"

New Lidl Concept

The five stores are part of the new Lidl store concept, which has been implemented in many other areas of the country.

The stores have sales areas between 1,100 and 1,400 square metres, wide corridors, and glass facades for natural light, allowing for greater energy savings.

Designed with its customers' daily and weekly shopping in mind, all stores include a self-service bakery service, with a bread cutting machine, where customers can find dozens of varieties of bread and pastries.

In the fruit and vegetable section, the retailer has installed an orange juice machine in the renovated stores. The Montijo and Gondomar stores also have a roast chicken counter, where the product is prepared, cut, and packed to be ready to eat.

All of the stores provide parking spaces for customers.

The five stores are also equipped with LED lighting and solar panels.

The renovation of the new Montijo store included the construction of a bicycle lane and a new garden space, while a roundabout was built in the surroundings of the Gouveia store for better traffic management and easy access to the store.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

