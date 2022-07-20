Lidl Portugal To Install Locky Lockers In 100 Stores

Locky, CTT Group's new locker company, and Lidl Portugal have established a partnership for the installation of 100 lockers in 100 of the retailer's stores, from north to south of the country, by the end of 2022.

Locky Lockers allow customers to receive orders in lockers of different sizes and with different compartments, so that they can receive the most varied objects in a location of their choice.

All lockers are public and available throughout the day on all days of the week, reinforcing the proximity and convenience offered by Lidl stores to the community.

Proximity, Convenience Paramount

Pedro Rebocho, infrastructure manager of Lidl Portugal, said, "Proximity and convenience are paramount to Lidl, because we believe that this is the only way to best meet the wishes and needs of the Portuguese. However, this partnership with Locky also allows us to go further in terms of sustainability, reinforcing the concerns present in our DNA: by facilitating, through proximity, the delivery of orders, we contribute to the optimisation of travel/routes of our customers and partners, helping to reduce their CO2 footprint, contributing more positively to the environment."

According to CEO of Locky, Francisco Travassos, this partnership reinforces its "commitment to simplify the lives of e-commerce customers, being present in places close to customers, so they can receive their orders easily."

"This partnership has a strong alignment with our goal of having a wide and convenient network. We are undergoing a profound digital transformation in business and also in people, and this partnership not only keeps us in the lead, but is also further proof of our commitment to create a national network, within reach of all customers, regardless of their geographic area," he added.

CTT Lockers Are Now Locky

CTT lockers have rebranded as Locky and is offering more than 250 lockers in various retail chains, supermarkets, shopping centres, university campuses, intermodal transport platforms, parking lots, service stations, as well as hospitals.

Shoppers can choose the most convenient location for receiving their orders while placing their orders online and chose a time to pick up the goods after it has been delivered to the locker.

Locky sends a code via SMS or email that allows shoppers to operate the locker and receive their orders.

Locky aims to install 1,000 lockers across the country by the end of this year.

