Lidl Raises Minimum Starting Wage To €15 Per Hour

Lidl is raising its minimum starting wage to €15 per hour, effective 1 September 2024.

The increased wage is 20% above the current statutory minimum wage of €12.41 per hour in Germany, the company noted.

In 2010, Lidl introduced an internal minimum starting wage and the discounter regularly increased it in recent years.

Marco Monego, head of human resources at Lidl Dienstleistung GmbH & Co.KG. stated, "Lidl, as the inventor of the minimum starting wage, has always been characterised by fair and attractive remuneration and secure jobs."

Wage Hike

The latest wage increase will mostly benefit new, unskilled colleagues, marginal employees or temporary workers.

Monego added, "The Lidl minimum wage has always been above the statutory minimum wage. Because we know and appreciate what our colleagues do every day. That's why it's important to us to reward their daily commitment above average and fairly."

A large proportion of Lidl's workforce earns significantly more than the Lidl minimum starting wage due to the length of their association with the company and classification in the respective regional collective agreement.

The wages can be up to €19.47 gross per hour, plus Christmas and holiday bonuses, the discounter noted.

Moreover Lidl offers almost all employees permanent employment contracts, company health management, and various benefits such as pension plans and flexible working models.

Elsewhere, Lidl and Kaufland parent Schwarz Group reported a 'successful' financial year 2023 with an 8.5% increase in revenue to €167.2 billion.

Improved processes and cost management helped Schwarz Group to partially absorb higher purchase prices, particularly for merchandise, raw materials, energy and transport and interest rates.