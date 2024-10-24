Lidl Switzerland Renews Collective Employment Agreement

Lidl Switzerland is extending its collective employment agreement (GAV) for another three years, the discounter said in a statement.

As part of the renewed agreement, apprentices will receive CHF 1,100 in the first year of training and CHF 1,900 in the fourth year.

Wages will increase by up to 6.65%, the discounter noted.

Moreover, apprentices will benefit from other benefits, including a free general season ticket, a free mobile phone subscription, paid learning time, and six weeks of vacation.

Lidl employs 100 apprentices across Switzerland and more than a third (75%) are absorbed by the company after their apprenticeship.

In 2024, 98% of all apprentices will have completed their apprenticeship, Lidl Switzerland noted.

Stefan Andexer, chief human resources officer at Lidl Switzerland, commented, "While the wage increases for apprentices are already being defined, our wage round will take place in February and March 2025, as it does every year.

"Possible wage increases for all other employees will be determined and communicated there. So, we can stay tuned."

Collective Employment Agreements

Collective employment agreements (GAV) are agreed between employer and employee representatives, and in this case, the discounter collaborates with the Syna union and the Swiss Commercial Association.

The collective agreement (GAV), in force since March 2011, ensures fair and safe working conditions for all workers.

Pascal Lamprecht, head of social partnership at the Swiss Commercial Association, stated, "We are satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations and with the fact that Lidl Switzerland has not only extended the collective agreement but has also made some improvements."

Other Highlights

The renewed Lidl collective agreement also guarantees four weeks of paternity leave, with 100% continued salary; 18 weeks of maternity leave, with 100% continued salary; and five to seven weeks of vacation, among others.

Cornelia Bickert, head of the retail sector at the Syna union, added, "After constructive negotiations, we were able to achieve better planning in terms of work-life balance with Lidl Switzerland.

"By publishing the weekly work schedules three weeks in advance and improving the time off requests of part-time employees, an important signal is being sent in the new collective agreement."