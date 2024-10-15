Lidl's Climate Goals Puts REWE Under Pressure, Environmental Group Says

Germany's REWE has come under pressure as discounter Lidl announced its Scope 3 emissions target backed by a modest shift in protein diversification, according to environmental group Madre Brava.

Lidl's target has left REWE with significant ground to catch up, particularly in reducing its own supply chain emissions.

While Lidl's emission reduction target aligns with that of REWE, announced last year, the latter's approach is different from its counterpart, Madre Brava noted.

Florian Wall, senior associate at Madre Brava in Germany, explained, “Lidl is now the front-runner on both fronts: Their commitment to shifting sales to more plant-based protein is essential to meet their Scope 3 emissions targets, and their focus on the Planetary Health Diet is positive.

“At the moment, REWE’s approach is as much use as a sat nav that tells you the destination but not the directions.”

Meat and dairy account for over two-thirds of all food-related greenhouse gas emissions in Germany.

Lidl stated that meat and dairy are significant to its scope 3 emissions and has set out clear commitments to diversify its protein offering.

More Efforts Needed

Madre Brava added that despite Lidl making progress on selling more plant-based products and less meat, more is needed to meet targets.

Wall stated, “We’ve seen some movement in the shift of meat and dairy to plants in the protein mix but Lidl could go a lot faster. At the moment, they are walking, rather than running towards their destination, but others are standing still.”

The German discounter has raised its share of plant-based meat foods to 11.8% from 11.1% and plant-based dairy to 6.6% from 6.1% within a year.

Last year, the company pledged to double the share of plant-based meat and dairy by 2030 – a key measure to bring its protein offering in line with human and planetary health goals.

The discounter has also implemented various other measures to make access to healthy and sustainable proteins easier.

It has reduced the prices of plant-based products to match their animal-based counterparts and positioned plant-based products next to their animal-derived counterparts on store shelves.

Wall commented, “All eyes are on REWE now. A target without a plan is not really a target.

“We would urge them to publish protein diversification plans and targets. Without them, they can’t hope to achieve the reduction in emissions they are aiming for.”

Edeka, Aldi and other retailers are to publish their targets for scope 3 emissions in the coming weeks, Madre Brava added.