Long-Awaited SPAR Store In Denmark’s Vindinge To Open This Month

At the end of this month, SPAR is set to open a new store in Vindinge, Denmark, that has been in the pipeline since 2017.

The completion of the store is the result of a community-driven initiative and the perseverance of the people of Vindinge.

Around 400 citizens came together as shareholders to secure the town’s new store, Dagrofa noted.

Esben Keller, the chain director of SPAR, commented, “This store is a dream come true. The enormous commitment of the citizens has been crucial for us to be here today. It’s fantastic to experience so much support.”

At the helm of the new supermarket is Michael Møller-Jørgensen, a grocer with almost 25 years of experience.

Møller-Jørgensen stated, “Finally, the local community can get the supermarket they deserve – a place where they can do all their weekly shopping.”

SPAR’s Keller added, “With an experienced and dedicated grocer like Michael Møller-Jørgensen, I’m sure that SPAR Vindinge will be a success and a valuable focal point for the town.”

Dagrofa

In Denmark, Dagrofa operates the SPAR chain, in addition to MENY, Min Købmand and Let-Køb. It also owns Dagrofa Foodservice and Dagrofa Logistik.

In December 2024, the Danish retailer announced a new three-year growth strategy, Gro’27 – vækst på vores måde (‘Gro’27 – growth our way’), to consolidate its position in retail, foodservice and logistics.

It will invest DKK 1.3 billion (€170 million) in the new growth strategy, based on innovation and community efforts involving local produce and easy meal solutions, among other initiatives.

