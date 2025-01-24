52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Long-Awaited SPAR Store In Denmark’s Vindinge To Open This Month

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Long-Awaited SPAR Store In Denmark’s Vindinge To Open This Month

At the end of this month, SPAR is set to open a new store in Vindinge, Denmark, that has been in the pipeline since 2017.

The completion of the store is the result of a community-driven initiative and the perseverance of the people of Vindinge.

Around 400 citizens came together as shareholders to secure the town’s new store, Dagrofa noted.

Esben Keller, the chain director of SPAR, commented, “This store is a dream come true. The enormous commitment of the citizens has been crucial for us to be here today. It’s fantastic to experience so much support.”

At the helm of the new supermarket is Michael Møller-Jørgensen, a grocer with almost 25 years of experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Møller-Jørgensen stated, “Finally, the local community can get the supermarket they deserve – a place where they can do all their weekly shopping.”

SPAR’s Keller added, “With an experienced and dedicated grocer like Michael Møller-Jørgensen, I’m sure that SPAR Vindinge will be a success and a valuable focal point for the town.”

Dagrofa

In Denmark, Dagrofa operates the SPAR chain, in addition to MENY, Min Købmand and Let-Køb. It also owns Dagrofa Foodservice and Dagrofa Logistik.

In December 2024, the Danish retailer announced a new three-year growth strategy, Gro’27 – vækst på vores måde (‘Gro’27 – growth our way’), to consolidate its position in retail, foodservice and logistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will invest DKK 1.3 billion (€170 million) in the new growth strategy, based on innovation and community efforts involving local produce and easy meal solutions, among other initiatives.

Read More: Cross-Border Trade Costs Denmark Over DKK 5bn In Lost Revenue In 2023, Study Finds

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Costco Shareholders Vote Against Proposal For Report On Diversity Programmes
Costco Shareholders Vote Against Proposal For Report On Diversity Programmes
2
Retail

Norway’s Orkla To Offload Hydropower Portfolio
Norway&rsquo;s Orkla To Offload Hydropower Portfolio
3
Retail

UK Consumer Morale Sinks To Lowest Since Late 2023: GfK Survey
UK Consumer Morale Sinks To Lowest Since Late 2023: GfK Survey
4
Retail

Spain’s DIA Secures €350m In New Financing
Spain&rsquo;s DIA Secures &euro;350m In New Financing
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com