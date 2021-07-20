Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores

Published on Jul 20 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: Russia / Magnit / Dagestan

Russian retailer Magnit has opened its first two stores in the republic of Dagestan. The new openings include a convenience store and a cosmetics store.

It is the 67th region covered by the retailer and the new stores are located in a residential area in the city of Kaspiysk.

Both stores feature panoramic glazing on the storefront, comfortable interiors, Magnit’s signature design, spacious sales floor, branded walls and signage, as well as modern commercial equipment.

The stores have been designed for convenient navigation, allowing shoppers to find their way around the store with ease.

A comprehensive system of price tags highlights the best promos and aids customers in planning a family budget, the retailer added.

Store Highlights

The convenience store, spread across an area of around 400 square metres, offers over 4,000 of the most in-demand items.

Customers can choose from a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, dry food items, ready-to-cook products, canned goods, and drinks.

The store features affordable prices for the entire assortment of everyday staples.

The store also prioritises sourced goods and currently procures products from around 23 producers from Dagestan. This number is expected to increase in the future, Magnit added.

The 240 square-metre cosmetics store offers an assortment of 7,500 non-food articles.

Besides detergents and home products, the product range includes cosmetics, personal care items, perfumes, children’s products, items for pets, among others.

Loyalty Programme

Magnit has also rolled out its loyalty programme to Dagestan. It credits 0.5 to 2% of any purchase amount to the customer’s loyalty card as bonus points, which can be spent redeemed in any of the company’s store formats.

Magnit also offers have a separate 10% discount for the elderly, which is available from Monday to Friday, from opening hours up to 11:00 am.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Denis Manturov, minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation, Sergey Melikov, acting head of the Republic of Dagestan, Abdulpatakh Amirkhanov, chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan, and Jan Dunning, president and CEO of Magnit retail chain.

Earlier this month, the retailer said that sales in its 'My Price' discounter portfolio have shown a 30% like-for-like sales uplift, with the Russian retailer planning to increase the number of outlets under the banner to 200 by year-end.