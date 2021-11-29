Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Magnit Obtains Leasehold Rights For 56 Edelweiss Outlets

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russian retailer Magnit has announced it has reached agreement for the long-term leasehold rights for 56 stores currently operating under the Edelweiss brand in Kazan.

The group said that the stores 'align with the company’s format strategy in terms of size and layout and are located in high-quality densely populated areas'.

The leasehold rights are planned to be obtained for up to 10 years, and will 'strengthen Magnit's position in the local market', the retailer added.

Store Expansion In Kazan

As of 30 September, Magnit operated 265 store in Kazan, including 183 convenience outlets, three supermarkets and 79 drugstores.

According to the agreement, Magnit, which recently announced the acquisition of the Dixy chain, plans to obtain leasehold rights in a number of stages, subject to successful legal and technical due diligence.

The retailer plans to open 67 stores in the premises occupied by the former Edelweiss outlets, including 50 convenience stores, 14 drugstores and three hard discounters.

These stores are expected to be opened between the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year.

'Strengthens Our Competitive Position'

“This agreement further strengthens our competitive position in the fifth largest city in Russia, expanding our presence in high quality and densely populated areas," commented Andrey Bodrov, chief strategy and investment officer.

"These additional stores are highly complementary to our existing portfolio and align with our successful growth strategy, which combines new store openings with value accretive market share consolidation opportunities."

Read More: Russia Lockdowns 'Unlikely To See Return To Panic Buying', Says Magnit CEO

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

McColl's To Extend Morrisons Daily Format
2
Packaging And Design

Colruyt's Own-Brand Dairy To Feature New Too Good To Go Pictogram
3
Fresh Produce

Fruit Logistica Postponed To April 2022
4
Retail

Russian Discounter Mere Plans France Market Entry
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com