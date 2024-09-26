52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Maiora Completes Acquisition of Regina Group in Italy

By Branislav Pekic
Italian retail group Maiora has finalised the acquisition of the Regina Group, a regional player operating in the Calabria and Basilicata regions.

The deal strengthens Maiora’s presence in the Calabria region, as well as expanding its market share in the HoReCa channel, a segment in which it is the market leader in Central and Southern Italy.

Expanded Store Network

This acquisition adds 10 directly owned stores to Maiora's network, as well as 70 affiliated stores under the Crai and Cuor di Crai brands, taking its total to over 115 in Calabria.

The deal includes five supermarkets (in Catanzaro, Vibo Valentia, Sellia Marina, Catanzaro Lido, and Cosenza) and five cash-and-carry outlets, under the Elefante brand in Melissano, Corigliano, Catanzaro, Tito Scalo and Zumpano, for a total surface area of 28,000 square metres.

As part of the acquisition, 206 Regina Group employees have joined Maiora's team, expanding its workforce to over 2,600 colleagues.

New Cash & Carry Outlet

One of the highlights of this acquisition is the opening of a new 4,000-square-metre Altasfera cash-and-carry store in Zumpano, Calabria. This store offers 16,000 SKUs, including specialized HoReCa items, local delicacies from over 60 suppliers, and Altasfera brand products.

Maiora has also welcomed 206 former Regina Group employees into its team.

Commenting on the deal, Pippo Cannillo, chief executive of Maiora, said, “This is an operation that has enabled our company to expand further in a territory in which we have invested and in which we want to continue our growth path."

Bari-based Maiora is a leading player in the large-scale retail trade in central and southern Italy with over 530 stores.

