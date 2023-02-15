Maiora, Ergon Team Up To Develop Discount Stores In Italy

SPAR concessionaire Maiora has signed a strategic joint venture with retail group Ergon to open a number of discount stores in Italy, which will be both directly-owned and operated by franchisees.

The two companies will focus on the development of the Ard Discount banners, which in recent years has grown outside its home market of Sicily.

Under the ARDita banner, the group will open stores in Puglia and other regions of Central and South Italy already covered by Maiora.

Maiora said that it is bringing its in-depth knowledge of the territory, along with the relationships built up through the opening of more than 500 stores spread across the various regions of the country.

Ergon currently operates more than 380 points of sale – under the Despar and Ard Discounts banners– 220 of which are discount outlets.

Development Of ARDita

Ergon has worked on the development of the ARDita project in recent years, redefining and enhancing it through direct management and dedicating itself to the development of products, new store development and know-how.

ARDita's board of directors is composed of chairman Luigi Peschechera, managing director Marco Sgarioto and directors Clara Cavalieri, Gerardo Cignarale and Grazia de Gennaro.

Barletta-based ARDita will initially rely on the logistical and organisational structures of Maiora and Ergon.

In late 2021, Maiora announced the launch of a quick commerce (Q-commerce) service in partnership with home delivery platform Glovo.

